Georgia Kousoulou pens emotional tribute to son Brody

Georgia Kousoulou has penned an emotional tribute to her son Brody to mark a very special occasion.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is celebrating her son’s second birthday today, May 5.

Georgia decided to share a touching video to her 1.5M Instagram followers showing clips of the tot from the moment he was born up until the present day.

She wrote a moving message for her baby boy in the post’s caption that reads, “Happy 2nd birthday to our darling brody.. 05.05.21 our lives changed forever & wow how lucky are we!”.

“The happiest, kindest little boy ever .. we are so blessed to have you ! You make everyone so happy with that cheeky smile! We love you so much, our whole world, the love of our lives.. thank you for choosing us”.

Kousoulou closed off by sweetly adding, “I wish time would slow down baby boy, I count my lucky stars for you everyday”.

Many friends and fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to wish Brody a happy birthday, with many mentioning it is so special he was born on this date as it is International Day of the Midwife.

The loving post comes after a difficult time for Georgia and her family as she revealed she tragically suffered a miscarriage last month.

When speaking out about the devastating event, Georgia revealed, “Our 12 week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op… 12 weeks of feeling every emotion, hoping & praying but in the end , nothing else we could of done”.

The 31-year-old also paid tribute to Brody in the statement, revealing he helped her and her fiancé Tommy Mallet get through the heartbreaking experience.

She explained, “We don’t really have the words to say right now except we are lucky to have amazing family & friends around us .. & most importantly we are blessed to have our beautiful brody who we couldn’t of got through this without him”.