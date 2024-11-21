Georgia Kousoulou pays tribute to son Brody ahead of daughter’s birth

Georgia Kousoulou has been reflecting on life with her firstborn as she prepares to welcome her baby daughter!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is just weeks away from her due date, as she is expecting a baby girl with her husband Tommy Mallett.

The couple, who are also parents to their three-year-old son Brody, will be welcoming their daughter almost two years after they experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in April 2023.

Now, as her due date approaches, Georgia has been looking back on her time with Brody, and has paid a special tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram account to post several black-and-white photos from a recent pregnancy photoshoot, featuring herself and Brody.

The adorable snaps showcase the mother and son duo posing together, as Georgia rests Brody on her blossoming bump.

“My darling boy, my first love forever, I can’t wait to watch you be the best big brother,” Georgia gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Thank you @tinyposers for capturing these images, you was amazing with Brody & I can’t wait to put more up,” the reality star continued.

“I wasn’t going to do a bump shoot as It’s literally count down but I’m so glad we did one last minute,” Georgia concluded, adding: “These pictures are so beautiful & now we have them forever.”

Following the beautiful images, many of Georgia’s fellow TOWIE alumni have been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Wowza stunning you cuties!” penned Chloe Lewis.

“These pictures xxx,” commented Amy Childs.

“Sobbing, baby girl is going to be so lucky to have Brody as her big brother x,” added Amber Dowding.

Georgia and Tommy initially announced their pregnancy on May 23. At the time, the couple confirmed that they had conceived their baby girl through IVF, and shared a video montage of Georgia undergoing the treatment.

“Our little rainbow baby due December,” they shared alongside the video.

“Words can’t express the emotions we have, we have prayed, wished & with a little help it’s happened,” Georgia and Tommy added.