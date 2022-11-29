Georgia Kousoulou opens up about near-split from fiancé Tommy

Georgia Kousoulou has shared that she would love to become a mum-of-two!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex stated in a recent interview with OK! that she would love to become pregnant again.

This revelation from Georgia comes just a few weeks after she almost ended her relationship with her fiancé, Tommy Mallet. The couple already share a child together, a one-year-old son named Brody.

In the interview, the 31-year-old mum shared the reason why she almost ended things with Tommy.

“We were on holiday in Majorca and I got a flight home early. The baby came with me,” Georgia admitted. “I just wanted to get home and when I got back I said to him, ‘I think you have ADHD and you need to get tested. Either you get help or I’m going. I can’t do it any more,’” she said candidly.

“I was at breaking point. I had no other option. I had to say it. I had to save my family unit,” Georgia added.

“I’m just glad that I confronted it early,” Tommy admitted. “Now my life is different.”

Georgia went on to share that she and Tommy have since halted their wedding plans, but that they are looking forward to tying the knot eventually. “I haven’t even looked at wedding stuff,” she explained. “It’s been the last thing I’ve wanted to do but I do see it happening now. We’ve got through this so we can do anything,” she gushed. The pair added that they are hoping to get married in 2024, with a ceremony in Spain currently on the cards.

Speaking about her desire to have another child, Georgia went on to detail that she would love to become a mum-of-two sooner rather than later! “I would like another. I need to get a bit of a plan in action if I want to get married in 2024 or 2025,” she exclaimed.

“Ideally, I’d have the baby before that. I don’t want a massive gap [in age after Brody]. Please God, I’ll get pregnant within the next year. That would be great,” she hoped.

Georgia and Tommy have been together since 2014, after meeting on TOWIE. The couple got engaged in February this year, nine months after welcoming baby Brody into the world.

We’re happy to hear that the pair are back on track!