Georgia Kousoulou honours late grandmother with heartfelt tribute

Georgia Kousoulou has penned an emotional tribute for her late grandmother.

Today, November 19, marks one year since the former star of The Only Way is Essex’s nan sadly passed away.

To honour her nan, Georgia, who is currently expecting a baby girl, has shared a touching tribute to her on social media, revealing that before her grandmother passed away, Kousoulou asked her to ‘send her down a little girl that her gran can live through’.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a sweet throwback photo to her 1.5M followers of her as a baby with her nan, or ‘YaiYai’ in Greek.

She captioned the post, “A year ago today I lost my beautiful yaiyai. I have felt her with me so much this last year, my own guardian angel who has been there looking after us all.”.

“Oh yaiyai we all miss you so much but we know your up with with pappoo- the love of your life!”.

“Only my close people know this but this time last year when we was around her bed before she died , I was desperately trying for a baby & I held her hand and said please yaiyai send me down a little girl that you can live through”.

“Exactly A year later I’m counting down the days to meet her. Thank you yaiyai for sending her down to us .. I feel so warm knowing a little bit of you will be in her”.

Kousoulou closed off her moving message by adding, “Today is about you , we will share memories & toast to you”.

In May of this year, Georgia announced that she and her husband Tommy Mallet are set to welcome a baby girl into the world in December. The couple already share a three-year-old son named Brody together.

The news of the reality star’s pregnancy was described as the “best gift” by Georgia after she suffered a tragic miscarriage in April 2023.