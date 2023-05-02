Georgia Kousoulou applauded for opening up about miscarriage

Georgia Kousoulou has been supported by famous faces and fans alike as she opens up about her devastating miscarriage for the first time.

The former The Only Way is Essex star discovered she suffered a baby loss during her 12 week scan and announced the tragic news to social media two weeks ago.

Now, returning to Instagram for the first time since the tragic event, Georgia spoke about the heartbreaking experience and explained that she was filming for her show Baby Steps at the time of the loss, and decided to keep the experience in the show.

Since posting the update, Georgia has been flooded with messages of support from pals and fans.

Posting a photo of herself and her one-year-old son Brody at the beach to her 1.5M followers, Kousoulou explained, “Hello everyone.. Firstly I Just want to say thank you to you all ..your messages they have really helped me get through the last few weeks.. I’m also so sorry so many of you have gone through this unbearable pain”.

“As tommy said we was filming series 4 of our show when everything happened & we decided to carry on filming.. I think it’s important to show the good & the bad”.

“It has been hard to film at times & bits will be hard to watch but it has also made me talk out loud which I think really helps..".

The 31-year-old continued, “There’s often silence over a loss of a baby because a lot of people don’t know what to say or how to say it but for me .. I have wanted & needed to talk about my [angel emoji] because for me I wanted to acknowledge the love & excitement I felt”.

“In our case it was a rare thing that happened which I explain on the show but I’m really hoping this helps anyone who has gone through this because you are not alone & certainly not just a statistic. Thank you for helping me ..I really hope I can help you too!”.

The reality TV star closed off her caption by thanking her friends and family for their love and support.

Many celebs and fans of Georgia’s headed to the comments to share their messages of support for her.

TOWIE star Frankie Essex penned, “Well done babe”, while Mrs Hinch wrote, “Incredible”, followed by heart emojis.

“Proud of you and so brave! You are always helping others. Queen”, added reality TV star Shelby Tribble.