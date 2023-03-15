Georgia Harrison reveals health scare after revenge porn ordeal

Georgia Harrison has opened up about how her health took a turn for the worse following her experience with revenge porn.

The former Love Island star’s ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, was recently sentenced to 21 months in prison after leaking a sex tape of the pair without Georgia’s consent.

Stephen was initially arrested in January 2021 with one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs or films.

Ahead of the release of her new documentary, Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear, Georgia has been speaking out about how the awful experience affected her.

In an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old admitted that she “almost died” after the intimate footage was shared with the world.

“When it first happened, the physical effects on me were just horrific,” Georgia recalled.

"I had acne come up all over my face. I ended up getting a cyst infection — the cyst eventually burst — and I was in hospital from stress,” the former star of The Only Way Is Essex continued.

Georgia also listed how much extensive damage had occurred to her body. “They said my kidneys, my pelvis, and multiple organs were infected, and I was going into septic shock,” she said.

The reality star then went on to describe how the footage changed her life. “I did say to him if anyone ever saw it, it would ruin my life. It would change my life unequivocally – and it did,” she shared candidly.

“For months, my state of mind was really not good. From the moment I heard he was showing people I felt completely out of control. I felt used and violated,” Georgia continued.

Thankfully, since Stephen’s arrest and imprisonment, Georgia’s physical and mental health has improved. “As much as this situation really did crush me two years ago, I can stand here strong now. There’s only good times to come from here,” she beamed.

You can watch Georgia’s documentary, Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear, this Monday, March 20, on ITV2 at 10pm.