George Clooney and Julia Roberts share embarrassing dance stories

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have revealed that sometimes, they aren’t as glamorous as they seem!

While doing press for their upcoming rom-com, Ticket To Paradise, the Hollywood A-listers have been sharing hilarious stories from their days on-set.

In an interview with The New York Times, the friends were asked about a scene in Ticket To Paradise, in which their characters do an embarrassing, drunken dance to the song Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory. George and Julia revealed that they didn’t necessarily need to act out their dance moves.

“People always want to choreograph it, but you can’t put steps to it. You have to just open the box and let the magic fly,” Julia noted.

While explaining that he hasn’t got any slick moves, George shared a comedic anecdote from earlier in his career. “I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, ‘Not like that.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!’”.

“It was sort of that same way here,” George elaborated, “because everyone had plans for how we should dance, and then we were like, ‘Well, actually we’ve got some really bad dance moves in real life.’”

“Julia and I have done all those moves before, that’s the sickest part,” the 61-year-old joked.

“Oh, all around the world,” Julia added with a laugh.

Julia went on to explain how she and her husband, Danny Moder, would embarrass their children endlessly if they busted a move in front of them. “If Danny and I were doing that in front of our kids, they would be like, ‘Yeah, dig me a hole, I’m out of here,'” the 54-year-old exclaimed.

Ticket To Paradise stars George and Julia as David and Georgia, a divorced couple who fly to Bali for their daughter’s wedding, with a secret plan to stop the nuptials and prevent their daughter from making the same mistakes they did. The rom-com is set to be released in cinemas on September 16.

It already sounds right up our street!