George at Asda AW collection is now available to buy online from Ireland!

George at Asda is delighted to unveil its new autumn winter collection available to Irish shoppers now online here. The new George autumn winter collection is guaranteed to keep you stylish and warm this season. From jackets to boots and everything in between, George is a one-stop destination for the latest seasonal trends with price tags that won’t break the bank.

With the change in season in front of us, one word always springs to mind – layering. This year, George focuses on layering and the importance of key wardrobe staples to take you from the end of summer right into autumn and beyond.

Borg Shacket

The cosy Borg Shacket (RRP: €38) is the ultimate transitional jacket. It can be thrown over summer dresses to keep warm on a mild autumn evening or it can be perfectly paired with the Black Faux Suede Lace Up Boots (RRP: €28) for an evening out in the city. Teaming the Borg Shacket with the Lace Up Boots will give you a show stopping outfit for autumnal strolls in the park or drinks with friends.

Black Faux Suede Lace Up Boots

Every layering look has a hero piece at the heart of it, and this season, look no further than George’s Acid Wash Boiler Suit (RRP: €37). This stand out piece is simple and chic and can be worn casually with runners or dressed up with a pair of heels.

Acid Wash Boiler Suit

Another autumnal look that never goes out of style, and is worn by many celebrities, is the world-famous double denim Canadian Tuxedo! This A/W season, George has paid homage to the trend with its new Denim Patchwork jeans (RRP €30). These super flattering statement jeans will really WOW on any occasion.

Denim Patchwork jeans

Teamed with the Butterfly Sweatshirt (RRP: €22), this funky look will showcase your fashionista flare.

Butterfly Sweatshirt

The George at Asda autumn winter collection is available now here with sizes ranging from 8 to 24 and prices starting from as little as €7. No orders from the George at Asda website will be charged customs.