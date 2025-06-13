Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen confirms the birth of her first child

The Geordie Shore family just got a little bit bigger!

Zahida Allen has announced that she has given birth to her first child. The reality star is now a mum to a bouncing baby girl, with the news arriving just one month after she initially announced her pregnancy.

Zahida recently took to social media to unveil the wonderful news of her baby joy. Earlier today, the 31-year-old chose to share several snaps from her daughter’s birth on her Instagram account.

In her caption, Zahida confirmed that she gave birth to her little one just six days after announcing her pregnancy, and also revealed her daughter’s name.

“ZYRA 06.05.2025 7lbs,” Zahida gushed at the beginning of her caption, before going on to detail what motherhood means to her so far.

“Welcome to the world my baby girl, you are my everything. You have given my life a new meaning of purpose, love and strength. You have made me feel love that I’ve never experienced and now we are on a beautiful journey together,” she penned.

“I so enjoyed the first month with you in our new born baby bubble, keeping everything private and adjusting to our new life, you are the most special thing in my life. We faced so many challenges and obstacles, but together we overcame everything that was thrown our way and we beat the odds, now we are life partners my mini Z,” Zahida continued.

“I promise to care for you, guide you, protect you and give you eternal love. I love you my Zyra,” the new mum added.

Following her exciting update, many of Zahida’s fellow reality stars have since been sending their well-wishes.

“Congrats babe she’s beautiful just like you,” replied Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson.

“Beautifulllll,” commented Geordie Shore castmate Marnie Simpson.

“Congratulations xxx,” added Love Island alum Georgia Harrison.

On April 30, Zahida announced that she was expecting her first child, noting at the time that she discovered her pregnancy “very late”.

“Because I wanted us both to be safe and healthy, I chose to keep this news private and only share with family and best friends, until I felt ready,” she admitted.