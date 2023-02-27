Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan finally reveals gender of first child

Holly Hagan has finally revealed the gender of her first child!

The Geordie Shore star recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Jacob Blyth.

Initially, when the pair first revealed their pregnancy, they refrained from sharing their little one’s gender. However, they have finally shared the answer to the question that fans have been dying to know!

Earlier today, Holly published a blog post all about her baby’s gender reveal, which was held on the same day as her second wedding to Jacob. The couple’s wonderful celebrations have been filmed and will be included in the upcoming series of Geordie Shore.

"Now we finally know we're going to have a BOY and I could not be more excited!!!”, Holly gushed in her blog post.

The mum-to-be then went on to detail how she and Jacob decided to share the exciting news with their friends and family. “We stood up in front of everyone and pressed a big red button that led to the official reveal. If blue confetti came bursting out of the cannon behind us it was a boy and if it was pink confetti… well, you get it!”, she explained.

"We turned around and I was so nervous we'd see pink but we were over the moon when it was blue. I was so relieved,” she admitted.

Towards the end of her blog post, the 30-year-old revealed that she had been convinced that she was carrying a boy. Holly also confirmed that she and Jacob had been referring to their baby as "he" before finding out the gender, and that they only had boy names in mind.

The couple initially announced their pregnancy on New Year’s Day, with a heartwarming video of the moment Holly told Jacob about their pregnancy.

“Happy new year.. here’s to our next chapter”, Holly gushed in the video’s caption at the time.

We can’t wait for the arrival of their beautiful baby boy!