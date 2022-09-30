Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers reveals newborn son is back in hospital

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has revealed that his five-week-old son, Oakley, has been brought back to hospital amid his health struggles.

Aaron took to his Instagram stories to explain why the tot has returned to hospital to his 2.4M followers.

He starts, “The little one is back in the hospital. So last night I was trying to get him comfortable because he had a bad belly so I was trying to curl him up and his tube had come out his nose”.

“So Talia took him to the hospital last night, hoping that they’d be able to just put them back in. Two doctors tried, only managed to get one in, obviously there was f**king blood everywhere, so another specialist has come this morning and managed to get the other tube in”.

The pro-fighter went on to say, “But, he’s got to stay in hospital now for- they said because there’s been trauma to the nose, he’s gotta stay in the hospital for another three, four, five days”.

“Honest to God, I just feel like the luck we are having with him and as a family is just never ending. I feel so sorry for him because Oakley has literally been in hospital for four weeks out of the five he’s been here”.

“We’ll get there, we’ll get him on the road to recovery. As far as luck goes, what’s the chances of the tubes coming out when I’m trying to get him comfortable?”, the 35-year-old added.

Chalmers also added that Oakley is due to go to Liverpool for his first consultation about his head surgery, hoping that he can travel as an inpatient due to him having to stay in hospital over the next few days.

Aaron and Talia welcomed Oakley into the world in August of this year and have been keeping their fans up to date on the newborn’s health issues. Earlier this month, the couple revealed that their son had his first operation, which brought up “lots of emotions”, according to Talia.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old Romeo and one-year-old Maddox. Talia also has a fourth child, eight-year-old Siennah, from a previous relationship.