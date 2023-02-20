Geordie Shore star Charlotte Dawson shares pregnancy reveal

Charlotte Dawson is pregnant!

The reality TV star, who is best known for appearing in Geordie Shore, has announced that she is expecting her second child. The heartwarming news comes just under a year after Charlotte experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

Charlotte has since confirmed that she is now 17 weeks pregnant, alongside her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. The couple are already parents to a two-year-old boy named Noah.

Speaking to OK! about her joyful news, the 30-year-old mum couldn’t hide her excitement. “I can’t believe it’s actually happened again and Noah is going to be a big brother!”, she gushed.

Charlotte further explained how much this pregnancy means to her after experiencing the grief of her miscarriage. “Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again,” she admitted.

“We were absolutely heartbroken about the miscarriage last year. It came as a shock when I found out last April,” Charlotte recalled.

The reality star then went on to reminisce on the moment she and Matthew found out they were to become parents again. “I went to go and do the test and it had a faint line,” Charlotte detailed. “I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ and I just screamed. Noah was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I said, ‘You’re going to be a big brother!’”.

Charlotte also revealed that she thinks that Noah will enjoy having a sibling. “I think he’ll be a very good big brother. He’s very caring. He might be a little bit jealous at first but he’ll get used to it,” she said.

The expectant mum shared that she and Matt will be finding out the baby’s gender, and admitted that she would love to have a girl. “I really want a girl because I want a mini-me,” she teased.

“I do have a little bit of an inkling that it might be a boy again. I just feel like I’ll have a full family of boys. But I’m praying it will be a little girl. If it’s not, as long as the baby’s happy and healthy, I’ll be happy,” Charlotte beamed.

Congratulations to Charlotte and Matt on their happy news!