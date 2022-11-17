Gemma Owen deletes photos after announcing split from Luca Bish

Love Island fans have been shocked to hear that one of this year’s final couples have called it quits.

This summer’s second-place finalists, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, have announced that they are no longer in a relationship, after 3 months of being together outside of the infamous villa.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Gemma shared the upsetting news via a statement, addressed to her 2.1M fans.

“To all my followers,” she began, “I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now,” she added.

In the conclusion of her message, the 19-year-old dressage rider thanked her followers for their loyal support. “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” Gemma wrote.

Shortly after Gemma broke the news, Luca took to his own Instagram stories to share his side of the story, and in turn, shockingly revealed that the pair had only called off their relationship just a few hours ago.

“Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup,” the 23-year-old detailed.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways,” Luca penned.

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure,” he continued. “I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island”.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her,” Luca concluded.

Speculation about the pair’s relationship had been rife in recent weeks, as Gemma had deleted photos of the couple together from her Instagram account, and the pair had not been seen together in public frequently.

The remaining three finalists from this summer’s series of Love Island – Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Page, Indiyah Polak and Dami Hope, and winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti – are all still together in their respective relationships.