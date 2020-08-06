Gemma Collins reveals she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown

Speaking out about miscarriage is one of the toughest and most overwhelming feelings. It is such a harrowing experience and talking about it only makes this devastating reality feel even more real.

It takes so much strength to share your story and TOWIE’s Gemma Collins knows all about that.

The presenter revealed she suffered a miscarriage during the COVID-19 lockdown. In an interview with Loose Women, Gemma shared her heartbreaking news.

“It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period.”

The reality star revealed that she prays every night that she can have a baby naturally and fears her PCOS will rob her of having a child.

'I pray every night that everything's going to work out for me… having the miscarriage was very heartbreaking.' Gemma Collins tells the #LooseWomen why she's not afraid of the idea of having a baby by herself in future. Watch https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/YyeUzlhZPj — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 6, 2020

“I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown. Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period. I actually left it 10 days. It was very sad. But it does make me realise that, potentially, there is hope there for me for the future,” she shared.

She revealed she has seen a top specialist and that there is some hope for her in the future. “I have had myself checked and he has actually told me – this is why I went on a massive weight loss journey this year. I’ve been doing it slowly, it’s not been a massive fast, rapid thing, I want it to stay off this time – he said to me, ‘You’ve got no cysts on your ovaries anymore, that’s cleared up. So, we’re winning.”

“I pray every night that everything’s going to work out for me. I’ve been quite lucky with my career but my personal life is heart-breaking. Having the miscarriage with someone you love very much was very heart-breaking,” she admitted.

“I want to feel motherhood… I’ve not had the physical experience of being a full-time mum. I don’t want that robbed from me in my life, that would be a travesty,” Collins added.