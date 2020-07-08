Gemma Collins reveals she suffered a miscarriage at 4 months

Gemma Collins has opened up about suffering a devastating miscarriage in 2012. The reality star was unaware that she was pregnant but lost her baby at four months.

Speaking on her BBC podcast, the former TOWIE star explained that it was one of the most traumatic experiences she has ever gone through in her life.

“I’ve had some shocking things happen to me, I’m not sure I’ve spoken about this before, but I actually gave birth to a child, sadly, and basically the child was four months old, basically I miscarried but obviously the baby was formed and it died in front of me,” Gemma shared.

She continued to share that she was in complete shock especially because she had to go into hospital, “I had to go to the hospital and my mum was there. I can remember my mum being really upset, I was in shock, I was upset.”

The 39-year-old said it is something she will remember forever, “I’ll never forget it, it was a very traumatising experience because I didn’t know I was pregnant and literally I remember waking up with severe pains and my mum said to me, “Gemma you need to go to the toilet,” and I was like, “Honey, this is not…”

She has expressed her hopes to have a child in the future but is focusing on her career for the time being. Opening up about something so heartbreaking and harrowing takes a lot of strength and courage. We have so much respect for Gemma Collins for sharing such a personal trauma to raise awareness and to help women going through similar heartache feel less alone.