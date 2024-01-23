Gemma Atkinson speaks out on split rumours with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has addressed rumours that she is going through a ‘rough patch’ with her fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The former Hollyoaks actress and the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer have been together since 2017, and have gone on to welcome two children together.

However, in recent weeks, the couple have faced speculation that Gemma has been ‘frustrated’ by Gorka’s workload, following the news that the 33-year-old dancer is set to appear as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly.

Now, a few weeks on from Gorka announcing his latest career move, his wife-to-be has taken the opportunity to speak out against the rumours.

Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday, Gemma chose to do a video response from a fan’s private message, which had questioned the speculation.

“Yes, we did see them stories. There was a few floating around weren't there, which is news to us,” the 39-year-old admitted.

“It is what it is. Happens all the time, doesn’t it. It's not true, hence the rep for Gemma and Gorka declining to comment. She’s got better things to do with her time,” the actress joked.

Gemma then went on to explain the family-of-four’s current routine at home.

“I think it's because it was made out he's working away a lot. He goes away Friday afternoon and comes back Sunday mornings,” she detailed.

“He's hardly bloomin' overseas, is he? Crikey, it's less than 48 hours. If anything, it gives me a bit of peace at weekends! No offence, Gorks,” she teased.

Clarifying her remarks in a written message, Gemma later added: “Well he is overseas but you know what I mean.”

Gemma and Gorka first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when Gemma joined the celebrity lineup. The pair later confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

After getting engaged in 2021, Gemma and Gorka welcomed their daughter Mia in July 2019, followed by their son Thiago in July of last year.