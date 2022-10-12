Gemma Atkinson plans for ‘registry office wedding’ with fiancé Gorka

Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her plans to wed her Strictly Come Dancing star fiancé Gorka Marquez, after their almost five year relationship.

Speaking to OK! Gemma revealed that they don’t really have any plans set in stone yet as the couple are just so busy, and revealed that they considered going into a registry office just to get it done.

She explained, “There have been a few times now where we’ve driven past a registry office and said, ‘Shall we just go in and do it? Yeah, let’s do it!’”.

“We’ve not planned anything other than we know we want it really small and really intimate. We’ve agreed on just close family, a handful of friends, and a big party a week or so after. It’s just finding time really”.

“We’ve had lots of people saying, ‘You clearly don’t want to get married if you haven’t done it yet!’. But I think it’s because we’re so happy with how it is”.

When speaking about the couple’s busy work schedules, the radio DJ revealed, “I’m always aware that from the time until Christmas I need to be full-on with Mia because Gorka’s away".

"Since we got together, he’s always been on his tours and I have my work”. Marquez is currently partnered up with Helen Skelton on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, which Gemma said is "absolutely lovely", as they have been "getting on so, so well in rehearsals".

“Because it’s always been that way, we’re used to it. We always say how lucky we are to have each other, because if Gorka was with someone or I was with someone who was needy and couldn’t cope alone, it wouldn’t work”.

Gemma and Gorka met while they were performing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and went on to have their daughter Mia together in July 2019.

Gorka popped the big question to Gemma on Valentine’s Day last year. When announcing the joyous news, Atkinson penned, “Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes”.