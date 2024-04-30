Gemma Atkinson details wedding update with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has shared a major update on her wedding plans with Gorka Marquez!

The couple, who first met in 2017 when Gemma became a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, have been engaged since Gorka proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

The pair have since gone on to become parents-of-two, with their four-year-old daughter Mia and nine-month-old son Thiago.

Now, as they enter the third year of their engagement, Gemma has opened up about her current plans to tie the knot with professional dancer Gorka.

In an interview with OK!, the 39-year-old explained that they have put their wedding plans on hold for now.

“We’d like Thiago to be involved now so we’re going to have to wait another year or so,” Gemma explained.

“When we first got engaged we said we’ll get Mia walking down the aisle and then Thiago came along… and there’s no time!”, she continued.

In terms of the type of wedding they would like to have, the former Hollyoaks actress noted that they have considered a quieter ceremony.

“We were toying with just going to a registry office and then having a big party after. But I think my mum would like to see me walk down the aisle so no plans yet, but one day it will happen,” she teased.

Looking to the future, Gemma was then asked if she would like to add a third child to her brood.

“God no, we don’t want more kids than we’ve got hands! You need to be able to grab them. We always wanted two and we’ve been blessed with two, a boy and a girl,” she gushed.

“Although I do miss the newborn phase already… you know when you pick them up and they curl into a little prawn? I do miss that a little bit but then I don’t miss being woken up every one and a half hours,” she teased.