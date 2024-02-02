GBBO star John Whaite marries partner Paul in surprise ceremony

Congratulations are in order for John Whaite and his partner Paul Atkins as they have tied the knot in New York.

The former Great British Bake Off star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant announced the wonderful news of his surprise marriage on social media.

Describing the day as ‘simple and perfect’, John shared a collection of gorgeous photos from his and Paul’s intimate wedding ceremony.

Whaite took to Instagram to share the black and white images to his 298K followers.

John and his husband, who have been an item for 16 years, could be seen walking through the streets of New York together after they exchanged vows in a park.

“Our big day in the Big Apple. Mr & Mr.”, John began in the caption of the post before quoting Justice Anthony Kennedy from his statement in 2015 when the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was legally recognised in America.

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were”.

“As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage”.

The GBBO star added, “Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.” Justice Anthony Kennedy, 2015”.

Fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for John and Paul.

Johannes Radebe, Whaite’s former Strictly partner when they were the first male same-sex pairing to compete in the competition, wrote, “Massive congratulations. Xxx”.

“Omg so happy for you”, penned former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

TV presenter Gaby Roslin added, “Massive congratulations to you both”.

John also commented on his own post to thank everyone for their lovely messages by writing, “Thank you, each and every one of you, for your kind wishes. It was a simple and perfect day”.