GBBO fans thrilled as Ruby Bhogal announces engagement

Ruby Bhogal is getting married!

Congratulations are in order for Ruby and her partner James Stewart as they have announced their engagement.

Ruby is known for being a finalist in The Great British Bake Off in 2018, while James is a BBC presenter.

Bhogal shared the exciting news that their engagement took place in New York on social media, and posted a collection of photos and videos, much to her fans’ delight.

Taking to Instagram, Ruby unveiled footage that James took of him secretly holding Ruby’s engagement rings to the camera while his future wife wasn’t looking.

The videos show shots of Ruby fast asleep on a plane, the baker taking photos of the New York skyline and of her looking into a mirror, oblivious that James was showcasing her stunning rings in plain sight while her back was turned.

In the caption of the post, Ruby revealed that just moments before James popped the big question, she suffered from a bout of food poisoning.

The GBBO star explained, “POV : you’re prancing around New York unaware you’re about to be proposed to. Have deceptively been hiding my hand in the recent the vids because it’s taken me about 3 weeks to tell most of my family whilst it took James a whole 3 minutes”.

“I wish we had a romantic story to go alongside it but food poisoning managed to kick in right about 5 mins before he was about propose and I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street (iykyk) so yay for love and yay for uncooked chicken in NYC”.

⁣”I love this life”, she continued before adding, “(time to start planning a big FAT Indian wedding but all I’m thinking about is the CAKE am I right?!)”.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Ruby and James on their exciting news.

One fan wrote, “Aww, massive congratulations to you both”.

“Many congratulations and best wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness!”, commented a second fan.

Another added, “Yay so happy for you both, congratulations”.

Ruby also explained why Stewart proposed with two rings by admitting, “This was me being cheeky and wanted stacking rings to go w the main ring so I have eternal choice on how to wear them, the fact he fell for it and actually did it? Keeper”.