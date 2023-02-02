Gaz Beadle celebrates wife coming home after collapsed lung

Gaz Beadle has shared a joyous update on his wife, Emma, after she underwent open heart surgery and then suffered a collapsed lung.

Gaz, known for his time on Geordie Shore, shared the worrying news last week that Emma had open heart surgery to fix three holes in her heart. Even though she was recovering well after a successful surgery, one of Emma’s lungs collapsed.

Thankfully, Beadle has now revealed that the mum-of-two is back home and will be recovering for the next few months after her time in hospital.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of him and Emma at home to his 3.7M Instagram followers and wrote, “Going to be pjs and slippers for a while… Amazing to have you home”.

“Now time for recovery over the next few month… onwards and upwards”.

Many pals and fans of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to wish Emma a speedy recovery, including Gaz’s former Geordie Shore co-star Holly Hagan, who shared two heart emojis.

One fan penned, “Welcome home Emma , wishing you a speedy recovery. You must be so glad to be home with your babies”.

A second added, “So glad Emma is okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery but for now enjoy being waited on hand and foot by Gaz”.

“Love this and love you two xxx get well soon. Your little babies and Gary will look after their mummy”, penned a third follower.

Posting an update on how their children were coping with their mum being in hospital, Gaz explained, “This is the hardest thing our family will ever go through”.

“Kids have been so brave but also cried and been emotional wrecks at bedtimes and mornings and just missing mummy like crazy”, he added.

Gaz and Emma share two children together- five-year-old Chester and three-year-old Primrose. The couple tied the knot in Cheshire in July 2021 surrounded by their close friends and family.