Two Gavin & Stacey stars to reunite for road trip to Barry Island

Are you a huge Gavin and Stacey fan? Well, we have some exciting news for you!

Two of the show’s biggest stars will soon be reuniting for a very special TV series!

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, who played Gavin’s beloved parents Pam and Mick in the BBC comedy show, are teaming up and will be heading back to Wales once more – but this time, as themselves.

Credit: UKTV

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry will see Alison and Larry take a trip down memory lane as they embark on the road trip that both the Shipman and West families did many times throughout Gavin and Stacey.

The pair will travel from Billericay in Essex to Barry Island in Wales. Across three episodes, audiences will be delighted to see the iconic duo once again as they reminisce about their time on-screen together. Alison and Larry will also be making a few pit stops along their journey, which will stretch 210 miles.

Credit: BBC

And that’s not all! The two of them will also be taking part in some hilarious activities that will be sure to unleash their inner Pam and Mick Shipman. And, of course, viewers can expect a few more Gavin and Stacey stars to join Alison and Larry at different points in their journey.

“I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me,” gushed actress Alison Steadman about the upcoming new series. “And who better to do it with than Larry! I'm so excited to be reunited.”

Credit: BBC

Larry also couldn’t help but hide his delight when speaking about the forthcoming road trip. “I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it,” he wished.

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry is set to air on the Gold channel later this year. Tidy!