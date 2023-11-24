Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page shares update on show’s future

Joanna Page has been sharing details about the likelihood of Gavin and Stacey making its return to our screens.

Joanna starred as Stacey in the hit sitcom, which first aired in 2007, and has shared her insight into it making a comeback.

Despite the show’s creators James Corden and Ruth Jones being spotted in London together, Page admitted that it doesn’t seem likely that Gavin and Stacey fans will get to see what their favourite characters have been up to all these years later.

Opening up to MailOnline, Joanna explained, “I can see them never doing any more because it was nice to leave it on a cliffhanger because it's up to the viewer to imagine what would have happened. So I can imagine them ending it like that”.

“I wouldn't be surprised if I didn't get the call, and I wouldn't be surprised if I did”.

The 46-year-old continued, “But all I can say is, if they were going to do another one I hope it's soon because we're all getting so old, I don't particularly want to see Stacey get that much older”.

“And if there is a comeback, I'll find out at the same time as the public because I don't get told anything”.

She also added, “Gavin and Stacey kids would be teenagers now, so that would be quite funny to see”.

Joanna then reflected on her time on the show and spoke about how much things have changed since it first aired. Since Gavin and Stacey first met on a blind date, Joanna shared how different she thinks it would be now for the characters.

“If you were going to do it these days, it would be totally different”.

“It all started with a phone call between Gavin and Stacey, but now everything would have been done by email or a Zoom call, you certainly wouldn't be sitting there chatting on the phone”.

Joanna went on to say, “There was smoking in nightclubs as well. It's so funny as it wasn't that long ago, but life has changed so much”.

The final episode of the sitcom, which aired in 2019, ended on a huge cliffhanger as Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden. But fans were left on the edge of their seats as he never gave his answer to the all-important question.