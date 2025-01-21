Gavin & Stacey star confirmed for next Harlan Coben adaptation

Harlan Coben has announced the three leading actors who will be starring in his next screen adaptation!

In January of last year, Netflix revealed that they had commissioned TV adaptations for two of Harlan’s books – Missing You and Run Away. Harlan has been in a contract deal with Netflix for the past few years, resulting in many of his bestsellers – including The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once – being adapted for the screen.

On New Year’s Day, fans of the hit crime author were thrilled by the release of Missing You, which debuted to 21.7 million views.

Now, following the success of Missing You, Harlan has given a major update on the production of Run Away!

Earlier today, Harlan appeared on BBC’s Breakfast alongside actor James Nesbitt, and the duo confirmed that Nesbitt will be taking on the lead role in Run Away.

The Northern Irish actor will play businessman Simon Greene, who panics when his drug-addicted daughter goes missing. In his search for Paige, Simon’s life gets turned upside down when he unintentionally gets mixed up in a dangerous world of violence.

Credit: Netflix

On Breakfast, James and Harlan also announced that Gavin & Stacey star and co-writer, Ruth Jones, has joined the cast of Run Away. Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver will also feature in the production, with further cast members to be announced.

Filming for Run Away is set to begin next week, and it is expected that Netflix will continue their annual tradition of releasing it on January 1, 2026.

Referring to the release date possibly being New Year’s Day, Harlan explained: “We’re hoping. Netflix doesn’t officially tell me the release date, but that’s our hope.”

Speaking about his upcoming role in Run Away, James gushed: “It’s a challenge, it’s a responsibility. These shows travel [around the world], but that really is the privilege of the challenge. [Harlan] doesn’t let up, and so that’s what really makes you have to exercise those muscles again. I’m excited.”