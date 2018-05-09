Gas! You won’t believe who just hacked Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram has been “hacked” by none other than her mother.

The video shows Kris Jenner's takeover as Kylie dedicates a line of her cosmetics to her mother.

The Momager Collection will be released on the 13th of May, Mother’s Day in the US.

Kylie's latest collection is all about her mum, the power woman that is Kris Jenner.

The name of the collection is a common nickname given to the 62-year-old and the range includes an eyeshadow palette, a collection of mini lipsticks, a quattro highlighter palette and two full-sized lipsticks.

Giving us a sneak peek into the new collection on Kylies’ and Kriscomestics’ Instagram story, the Momager herself can be seen swatching gloss, showing off highlighter and eyeshadows.

In the promotional videos, we can see a number of quotes and names for the products which embody Kris, with phrases like “ You’re doing great sweetie,” and “One word for tonight: Vodka.”

The eyeshadows have names like “hater”, “I’m watching you” and “does it come in black.”

The line might not come as a surprise as other family members have teamed up with the 20-year-old to create their own brand.

The KOKO Kollection was a collaboration with Khloe and was launched in 2016.

The mum-of-one then teamed up with the oldest sister Kourtney to drop KOURTXKYLIE on the 24th of April 2018.

KKW X Kylie collection was established with sister Kim and the two looked very similar in the promotional photographs.

After Kris' time in the Kylie limelight, we wonder if Kendall will be next.