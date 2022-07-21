SHEmazing!
Gardaí very concerned for welfare of 38-year-old missing woman

A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dublin since Wednesday, July 20.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Anastasija Sakal who is missing from her home in Malahide, Co.Dublin since Wednesday, July 20, 2022. 

Anastasija is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes. 

When the woman was last seen, she was wearing a salmon coloured top with black bottoms. 

Gardaí and Anastasija’s family are concerned for her well-being. 

Anyone with information on Anastasija’s whereabouts are being asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

