Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí at Store Street Station are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Bridget Connors.

She was last seen on Wednesday November 28 near Eden Quay.

Bridget is described as 5"2 in height and of slim build with dark blonde hair and green / blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey bottoms and a light blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666-8000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.