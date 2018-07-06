Gardaí seek help tracing missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Natasha McNeil who is missing since Thursday 21st June 2018.

Natasha is described as 160cm (5'2''), slim build. She has brown hair, tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen near Heuston Railway Station in Dublin.

Natasha McNeil

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Garda Station, Limerick on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.