Gardaí renew public appeal following fatal car crash in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow have renewed their appeal to the public for information in relation to the fatal road traffic collision in Co. Carlow.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, January 31 2024, on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road, Carlow.

A single vehicle was involved in the incident which took place at approximately 11.30pm.

Three occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20’s and a woman in her late teens, died following the collision.

A male passenger of the car, aged in his 20s, continues to receive medical treatment at The Mater Hospital in Dublin for his injuries.

Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and continue to provide ongoing support to the families. An incident room has also been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses with information about this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N80 (Carlow town to Bunclody road) at Leagh, or the surrounding areas, between 11.15pm and midnight on Wednesday, 31st January 2024, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.