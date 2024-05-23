Gardaí renew missing persons appeal for Louth teenage girl

Gardaí have renewed their missing persons appeal for a teenage girl from Louth.

15-year-old Kayleigh Hafford has been missing from the Tallanstown area of County Louth since Saturday, May 11.

Kayleigh is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of medium build. She also has dyed blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kayleigh is known to regularly visit the northside of Dublin city centre, as well as the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of County Louth.

If anyone has any information regarding Kayleigh's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.