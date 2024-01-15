Gardaí open new recruitment applications as age limit is increased

The Garda Commissioner has welcomed the increased age limit for recruitment, as the new application window launches.

From today (January 15), anyone between the ages of 18 to 50 can apply to become a member of An Garda Síochána. Previously, the age limit was up to the age of 35.

The proposal to change the age limit was first confirmed in October by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, in an effort to boost recruitment numbers. At the end of 2023, it was recorded that there are currently 13,998 serving members of Gardaí.

As the force prepares to welcome a new batch of recruits, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has spoken out about his hopes for the rule change.

"Policing in an ever changing modern and diverse society presents challenges, but equally it affords us opportunities to grow, learn and adapt. This is why An Garda Síochána recognises it too needs to change to meet the needs and demands of the people of Ireland,” he explained.

"We are hoping to attract more candidates from diverse backgrounds as part of this campaign. We want, and need, people from all backgrounds and communities to be Gardaí,” he insisted.

Regarding the age increase, Commissioner Harris stated: “This provides people who may now want to be Gardaí but thought the opportunity had passed or who are considering a change in career to join An Garda Síochána and make a real and lasting contribution to society.”

“If you are looking for a career in service to the citizens of Ireland, which offers something new day after day, with career progression opportunities, and scope to diversify and specialise in a variety of areas of policing, then we want to hear from you,” he concluded.

Anyone who falls under the 18-50 age bracket and who wishes to apply can do so at www.publicjobs.ie. The deadline closes at 3pm on February 8.