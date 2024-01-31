Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 17-year-old teen girl

Gardaí have launched a missing persons appeal for a teenage girl.

17-year-old Alex Murray was last seen at around 12:30pm on Monday (January 29) in Monkstown, County Dublin.

Alex is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair with a blonde balayage, and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Alex was wearing a grey tracksuit and a puffer jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding Alex's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.