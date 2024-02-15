Gardaí launch missing persons appeal for 15-year-old teen boy

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in tracing a missing teen.

15-year-old Martin O’Donoghue has been missing from his home in Julianstown, Co. Meath, since Saturday, February 10.

He was last seen at approximately 2:30pm last Saturday at Colp Cross in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Martin is described as being around 5ft 2” in height and with a slim build. He also has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Martin was wearing a grey tracksuit and black puffer jacket.

It is believed that Martin may be in the Limerick area. Gardaí have also expressed concerns for Martin's wellbeing.

If anyone has any information regarding Martin’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.