Gardaí launch missing person appeal for Westmeath teenager

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information to help find a missing teenager.

15-year-old Edward Clarke was last seen on Sunday (August 13) in Mullingar, County Westmeath.

Edward is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height. He also has a slight build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, the teen was wearing a black Nike puffy jacket, black North Face trousers and black Balanciaga runners.

Gardaí have also stated that Edward is known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.

If anyone has any information regarding Edward's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.