SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí launch missing person appeal for Westmeath teenager

by

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information to help find a missing teenager.

15-year-old Edward Clarke was last seen on Sunday (August 13) in Mullingar, County Westmeath.

Edward is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height. He also has a slight build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, the teen was wearing a black Nike puffy jacket, black North Face trousers and black Balanciaga runners.

Gardaí have also stated that Edward is known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.

If anyone has any information regarding Edward's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.