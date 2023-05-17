SHEmazing!
Gardaí launch missing person appeal for 17-year-old teenager

Gardaí have launched a missing person appeal for a Meath teenager.

17 year-old Majid Ali Alkhady is missing from the Donacarney area of Meath, and was last seen on Monday, May 15.

Majid is described as having black hair with brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build.

When Majid was last seen, he was wearing black trousers, a long sleeve black shirt and black boots.

If anyone has any information regarding Majid’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

