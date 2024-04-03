Gardaí issue witness appeal after alleged assault in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of an alleged assault and endangerment in Co.Donegal to come forward.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the incident of alleged assault and endangerment at Grianán of Aileach near Burt, Donegal, on the evening of Sunday March 31, 2024 at approximately 10pm.

Following this incident, a woman aged in her 30’s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30’s was arrested by Gardaí a short time later and detained at a Garda station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged in connection with the incident and attended a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Members of An Garda Síochána are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, especially those who were present at Grianán of Aileach on Sunday evening and observed a red Kia Sportage in the vicinity.

Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.