Gardaí issue St. Patrick’s Day warnings ahead of festivities

Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day, and ahead of the highly-anticipated festivities around the country, Gardaí have released some incredibly important advice on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during the celebrations.

So, have a read through these crucial pieces of advice, and have a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day:

If you are attending any St. Patrick’s Day parade around the country:

• Plan your journey in advance.

• Select the area that you want to view the parade before you travel.

• Arrive early.

• Keep your children under close supervision. If you children are old enough, get them to memorise the phone numbers of their guardians in case they accidentally get separated.

• Look after your personal belongings.

If you are attending the National Parade in Dublin:

• Please use public transport when travelling around the city.

• The National Transport Authority (NTA) in association with all public transport providers have developed a public transport network for the day and can be found here.

• If you live outside the M50, try to leave your car outside the M50 zone.

• If you live inside the M50 zone on the Southside, aim to leave your car outside the Grand Canal zone and if you live on the Northside, aim to leave your car outside the North Circular Road zone. The parade route is accessible by public transport, or by walking from these areas.

• Please follow signage and all directions from Stewards and Gardaí.

If you are commuting in the city centre:

• There will be road closures and traffic restrictions in Dublin City Centre from early tomorrow morning, March 17.

• Plan your journey in advance if you need to travel through Dublin City Centre tomorrow morning.

• Road closure and reopening will be staggered depending on the location.

Advice for personal safety:

If you are socialising over this bank holiday festivity weekend, plan your night out in advance!

• Drink alcohol responsibly.

• Never drink and drive, no matter what time of day it is.

• Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

• Don’t let your friends or family walk home alone.

• If you have to, walk in well lit areas and make sure you can be seen by passing traffic (such as wearing reflective gear or carrying a torch).

• Keep valuable items (such as your handbag, phone or tablet) safe in crowded places

• Watch out for pickpockets in crowded areas – keep handbags zipped and don’t put your wallet in your back pocket.

• In bars and restaurants, take care about where you store coats and handbags.

• Park and lock your car in secure, well lit areas. Keep valuables including bags and coats hidden.

We hope you have an amazing St. Patrick’s Day!