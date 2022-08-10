Gardaí issue public appeal for woman missing from Dublin

A 47-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47-year-old Suzanne Rossiter who was last seen in the Kilmacud area of Dundrum in Dublin 14 on August 5, 2022.

Suzanne is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build and with short black and purple hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jumper, dark blue jeans and black sandals with straps.

Gardaí and Suzanne’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.