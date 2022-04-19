Gardaí issue public appeal for 12-year-old boy missing from Dublin

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Cabra area of Dublin 7.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Immanuel Pome, who has been missing since the evening of Monday, April 18, 2022.

Immanuel is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, Immanuel was wearing a grey Champion jumper with a black and white stripe over the chest, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Immanuel's whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.