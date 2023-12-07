SHEmazing!
Gardaí issue missing person appeal for missing Louth teenager

Gardaí have asked for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Louth teenager.

14-year-old Calum Kavanagh has been missing from his home in Carlingford, Co. Louth since Saturday, November 25.

Calum is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height. The teen also has a slim build and light brown hair.

When he was last seen, Calum was spotted wearing a grey North Face tracksuit.

It is believed that the 14-year-old might have travelled to the Cherry Orchard, Clondalkin or Dame Street areas of Dublin.

Both Gardaí and Calum's loved ones have expressed concerns for his welfare.

If anyone has any information regarding Calum's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

