Gardaí issue missing person alert for 9 month old baby girl

by

Gardaí have issued a worrying missing persons appeal for a baby girl.

Nine-month-old Sinita Ward McDonagh has been reported missing from Castlerea in Co. Roscommon. 

Sinita was last seen at 09:55am on Monday (July 17) in Castlerea.

At this moment in time, Gardaí believe that the little girl is in the company of one of her adult female relatives, Julie Ward. 

Gardaí have also expressed their ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita.  

If anyone has any information regarding Sinita’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

