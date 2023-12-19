Gardaí confirm one dead and two injured in Donegal collision

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after another life has been lost on Irish roads this year.

A crash involving two vehicles took place in Donegal last night, which lead to the death of a man in his 30s.

The collision has resulted in the total number of deaths on Irish roads in 2023 rising to 180, an increase of 29 on the same time last year.

The incident occurred on the N14, Manorcunningham at approximately 7pm yesterday evening (December 18).

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, before his body was taken to the mortuary of Letterkenny University Hospital. A post mortem will take place in the near future.

The two drivers of the respective vehicles were injured in the crash. Both drivers have since been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. At this time, they are not believed to be life threatening.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham is still closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators continue a technical examination of the scene. Traffic diversions are in place for motorists in the area.

Following the fatal crash, Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Any road users who were on the N14 yesterday evening between 6.30pm and 7pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are being asked to make the videos available to Gardaí.

If anyone has any information regarding the tragic collision, they are being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.