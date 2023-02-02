SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teenager

by

A missing person appeal has been issued for a 17-year-old teenager.

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public to locate the whereabouts of 17-year-old Mohammed Abdikani.

Mohammed has been missing from his home in Rathmines, Dublin 6 since Monday morning, January 30.

In terms of features, Mohammed has been described by his loved ones as being approximately 5’ 10” in height, of a slim build and with black hair.

Gardaí are concerned for Mohammed’s safety and his loved ones are wishing for his safe return soon.

If anyone has any information on Mohammed’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.