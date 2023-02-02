Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teenager

A missing person appeal has been issued for a 17-year-old teenager.

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public to locate the whereabouts of 17-year-old Mohammed Abdikani.

Mohammed has been missing from his home in Rathmines, Dublin 6 since Monday morning, January 30.

In terms of features, Mohammed has been described by his loved ones as being approximately 5’ 10” in height, of a slim build and with black hair.

Gardaí are concerned for Mohammed’s safety and his loved ones are wishing for his safe return soon.

If anyone has any information on Mohammed’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.