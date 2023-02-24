Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 18-year-old girl

An 18-year-old girl has been reported missing from Co. Dublin since February 23 and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Winnie McDonagh who went missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, yesterday afternoon, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Winnie is described as being 5 feet 5 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Winnie was wearing a cream Canada Goose jacket, green tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Gardaí and Winnie’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Winnie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.