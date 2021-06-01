Gardaí concerned for welfare of 20-year-old man missing from Dublin 8

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Tyler Byrne who is missing since Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was last seen in the Dublin 8 area.

Tyler is described as being 6’ 1” in height with a slim build, blue eyes and short, brown hair. When last seen, Tyler was wearing a grey tracksuit and black jacket.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.