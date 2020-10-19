Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old boy

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old, Corry Farrell, who went missing on Friday, October 9, 2020.

He was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, and is known to frequent Mullingar.

Corry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. When last seen on Friday afternoon October 9, it is unknown what Corry was wearing.

Anyone with any information on Corry’s whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.