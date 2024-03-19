Gardaí charge man in connection to serious Cabra assault

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a woman in Dublin.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Sunday March 10, 2024 in the Dublin 7 area and Gardaí have launched a witness appeal.

According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at approximately 1.30am on the Quarry Road in Cabra.

The woman received medical attention at the scene of the assault.

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident. He has already appeared before the courts.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward with any information they have.

Any road users or people travelling in the Quarry Road area between 12.30am and 2am on the morning of Sunday March 10, 2024, who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station on 01 666 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.