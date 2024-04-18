Gardaí call on motorists to support National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day will take place this Friday, April 19, 2024, from 7.00am to 7.00am on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Just four months into 2024, 63 people have already been killed on roads in Ireland. That is 14 more lives lost than on this same day last year. Gardaí have highlighted that this is a worryingly high number that must be prevented from rising further by working together to keep road users safe.

An Garda Síochána is calling on all motorists to support this Friday’s 24hr nationwide operation targeting speed, known as ‘Slow Down Day’, in order to make Irish roads safer for all road users.

The aim of the operation, which is supported by the Road Safety Authority, is to promote safer driving behaviour among motorists. It is also encouraging all of society to work with the Gardaí to help prevent road traffic collisions, and to keep communities safe.

While Gardaí are out detecting and preventing speeding and other road traffic offences each day, An Garda Síochána’s ‘Slow Down Day’ is part of the strategic plan to improve driving behaviour and promote safer driving practices. This has been created in an effort to reduce the number of speed related collisions and save lives.

The operation will centre on high visibility speed enforcement activity across Ireland’s road network.

In advance of Friday’s National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána are also appealing to the management and supervisors working in both the public and private sector fleet operators to please speak with their drivers about complying with speed restrictions.

An Garda Síochána is asking all Local Authorities and Government departments, businesses, schools and third level institutions across the country to please support Friday’s operation, and help Gardaí to spread the important message among staff and customers to please slow down while driving.