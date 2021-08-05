Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Kildare girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Coyle who is missing from the Newbridge area of Co. Kildare since Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Chloe is described as being 5’7" in height, of normal build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Chloe was wearing a grey tracksuit, with black runners and had a black handbag.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Chloe is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.