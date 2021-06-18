Gardaí call for public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old boy

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Randaor Gatwech, 16 years, who is missing from Roundwood, Co. Wicklow since Thursday, June 17, 2021.

He was last seen in Bray Dart station on the afternoon of Thursday getting the dart to Dublin.

Randaor is described as being 5' 10" in height, with short black hair, slim build and brown eyes. When last seen Randaor was wearing a blue/purple hoodie, blue jeans, white runners and carrying a light blue ruck sack.

Anyone with information on Randoar's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.